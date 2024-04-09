Exponent To Announce First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2024 Results And Host Quarterly Conference Call On April 25, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO), today announced that it will report First Quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results for the period ended March 29, 2024 following the close of the market on Thursday, April 25, 2024. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company's business and financial results.



Event: Exponent, Inc. First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Live Call: (844) 481-2781 or (412) 317-0672

Exponent will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, May 2, 2024 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 9671556#.

