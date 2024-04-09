Solara Announces Its $SOLARA Presale On Pinksale On April 9Th, 2024.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solara, an emerging cryptocurrency project that empowers the community and enables change, has announced its presale on the Piksale platform on April 9th, 2024.

Dublin, Ireland, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ever-evolving cryptocurrency realm, Solara will launch its $SOLARA presale on Pinksale on April 9th, 2024. With the holistic approach, the project aims to offer opportunities to contribute to global change while engaging in the realm of cryptocurrency. The project transforms every transaction that has the potential to improve lives.



As built on the Solara network, the project is committed to lightning-fast transactions with minimal fees, all while ensuring their contributions are transparent and traceable to the causes of care about individuals. In addition, the project brings a community of changemakers and allows individuals to participate in a global community committed to making a difference. Solara is not just an investment project as well as an investment in the future of the planet and its inhabitants.





With its presale, the individuals can buy the $SOLARA by:



Creating Slara wallet (Phantom or Solflare),

Go to Raydium or Jupiter And enable the change of Solara for $SOLARA.

Including more, $SOLARA aims to support the community charitably, and 5% of the supply will be allocated for charitable purposes. At the Solara project, most of the tokens are designated for presale, and community members have a voice in shaping the future of $SOLARA through decentralized governance, ensuring a fair and transparent ecosystem. Solara is committed democrat to decision-making and community-driven.



Furthermore, the token holders will be allowed to participate in governance processes, including voting on charitable initiatives and proposals for the project development. Through regular contributions to charitable causes, Solara intends to make a meaningful difference in poverty alleviation, environmental conversation, healthcare, education, and more.









About Solara:

Solara is a cryptocurrency project with a unique focus on community empowerment and charitable giving. With the vision to leverage the power of blockchain technology for social good, the project seeks to foster a vibrant community while making a tangible impact on the world. Additionally, Solara has a vision to create a thriving community of individuals united by a shared commitment to making the world better. The project is poised to harness the potential of blockchain technology to drive meaningful social impact by believing in the transformative power of collective actions.





SOLARA social - ( $SOLARA ) :



