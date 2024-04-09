Centerpoint Energy, Inc. To Host Webcast Of First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Date: April 30, 2024

Time: 7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Listen via internet:

Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call"

As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned approximately $40 billion in assets. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.

CONTACT: Chayla Franklin - (713) 207-6500