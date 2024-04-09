Lamar Advertising Company To Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Operating Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATON ROUGE, La., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2024 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:
| All Callers:
| 1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
|
|
| Passcode:
| 63104
|
|
| Live Webcast:
|
|
|
| Webcast Replay:
|
|
|
|
| Available through Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
|
|
| Company Contact:
| Buster Kantrow
|
| Director of Investor Relations
|
| (225) 926-1000
|
| ...
