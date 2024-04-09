               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2024 Assets Under Management


4/9/2024 4:31:04 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2024 totaled $160.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $77.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $83.0 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of March 31, 2024 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities $ 22,599
Global Discovery 1,639
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 13,771
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,302
Global Equity Team3
Global Equity 376
Non-U.S. Growth 13,722
China Post-Venture 161
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity 4,610
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,895
Value Income 14
International Value Team
International Value 42,956
International Explorer 306
Global Value Team
Global Value 27,298
Select Equity 347
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,042
Credit Team
High Income 10,333
Credit Opportunities 230
Floating Rate 77
Developing World Team
Developing World 3,837
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak 2,039
Antero Peak Hedge 206
International Small-Mid Team3
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,390
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained 596
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 110
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 528
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 160,384

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $82 million.
3 Effective March 31, 2024, the International Small-Mid team, managing the Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth strategy, became its own autonomous investment franchise.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ...
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.



Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

