Mondelēz International’S Near-Term 2030 Targets And 2050 Net-Zero Targets Validated By Science Based Targets Initiative

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Approval reinforces Mondelēz International's commitment to its mission to create a more sustainable snacking company

CHICAGO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) joins the companies leading the journey to net-zero as it announced today that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated its near-term 2030 greenhouse gas reduction targets and its net-zero target by 2050. "We are proud to have SBTi approve our 2030 targets and our 2050 net-zero target as it further strengthens our commitment to more sustainable snacking," said Christine Montenegro McGrath, Chief Impact and Sustainability Officer. "We are on our way toward our net-zero ambition and helping make sustainability a reality.” “Our ESG approach is designed to enable us to deliver lasting change at scale by prioritizing where we can have the greatest impact, focusing on innovative and measurable solutions, and collaborating to drive sector-wide transformation,” said Chairman and CEO Dirk van de Put.“We've taken an end-to-end approach in our aim to reach our net-zero emissions goal by focusing efforts across key areas and delivering against existing goals.” Mondelēz International made significant progress against these goals in 2023, including:

Reducing end-to-end CO2e emissions by ~(3.7)%, on track for ~35% reduction end-to-end by 2030 (from a 2018 base year)1

In 2023, ~48% of the electricity used in our manufacturing sites was renewable, compared to ~40% in 20222

In 2023, ~96% of our packaging was designed to be recyclable3 We are on track for cocoa, palm, soy and paper materials to be deforestation free by the end of this year in the EU and by the end of 2025 globally These efforts support the company's Vision 2030 long-term growth strategy, which includes Sustainability as a critical pillar. To learn more about our science-based targets, please visit the ESG at MDLZ | Mondelēz International, Inc. (mondelezinternational)

1 Reported information following Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) guidelines for near-term 2030 target excludes Capital Goods, Upstream Transportation and Distribution of Raw Materials, Business Travel Accommodation, Employee Commuting, Downstream Transportation at Customer, Consumer Use of Sold Products and End of Life Treatment. The long-term 2050 target excludes these same categories, except for Capital Goods, Upstream Transportation and Distribution of Raw Materials and Employee Commuting. The footprint includes all acquisitions and divestitures to date except for Chipita and Ricolino (subject to future data integration). In the reporting year 2023, our annual GHG emissions were accounted following the GHG Protocol Corporate Standards and using the operational control approach. We have recalculated our base year 2018 and most recent years 2022 and 2023 inventory following the GHG Protocol Corporate Standards. For more details, please see the Carbon Accounting Manual . Reported information based on latest estimate; independent, third-party verification in-progress. Any updates, if needed, to be included in the ESG Datasheet . Once completed, SGS verification can be found in our ESG Reporting & Disclosure Reporting Archive .

2 Reported information excludes developed-market gum brands, which were divested as of October 1, 2023 (which differs from previous years). We have recalculated our baseline year (where applicable) and our most recent years 2021, 2022 and 2023 for year-over-year comparison. Reported information based on latest estimate; independent, third-party verification in-progress. Any updates, if needed, to be included in the ESG Datasheet . Once completed, SGS verification can be found in our ESG Reporting & Disclosure Reporting Archive .

3 Reported information covers the period from November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2023.





