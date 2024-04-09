Avidxchange Announces Timing Of Its First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that its first quarter 2024 ended March 31, 2024, financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. AvidXchange will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on May 8, 2024, to discuss the company's financial results.



The call will be broadcast live via webcast at . Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the call will be available on the AvidXchange Investor Relations website.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is a trusted, leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange's Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for over 8,000 buyer customers, and it has made payments to more than 1,200,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. Additionally, AvidXchange, Inc. is a licensed money transmitter for US B2B payments, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license.

To learn more about how AvidXchange, and its publicly traded parent AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), are transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit AvidXchange.

