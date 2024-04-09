Nasdaq Announces End Of Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date March 28, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of March 28, 2024, short interest in 3,102 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 11,297,406,980 shares compared with 11,183,649,858 shares in 3,114 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of March 15, 2024. The end of March short interest represents 2.78 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.75 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,721 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,885,416,236 shares at the end of the settlement date of March 28, 2024 compared with 1,838,055,964 shares in 1,731 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.32 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.18.

In summary, short interest in all 4,823 Nasdaq® securities totaled 13,182,823,216 shares at the March 28, 2024 settlement date, compared with 4,845 issues and 13,021,705,822 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.40 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.31 days for the previous reporting period.





The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

