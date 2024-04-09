(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ~ Over the past 20 years, AOI has grown to be the largest cold pressing oil plant in the

APAC region, pressing strictly GMO free conventional and organic oilseeds ~

New York, NY and Sydney, Australia, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: COOT), a Cayman Islands exempted company“Australian Oilseeds” or“AOI”) is pleased to announce that it will be expanding its Australian operations to the United States effective July 2024. A pioneer in regenerative farming methods, AOI will, through its subsidiary company, Good Earth Oils , distribute Australian cold pressed NON-GMO canola oil and olive oil to retail and wholesalers in the United States.

AOI and Good Earth Oils purchase its NON-GMO canola seeds and olive oil from farmers who are reducing their use of chemicals in their farming systems. Moreover they have an unwavering commitment to sustainability, investing in renewable energy (i.e., solar & biodiesel), and low impact packaging initiatives.

AOI processes oilseeds through a cold pressed process without the use of any chemicals which results in the production of higher quality and healthier oils that retain natural vitamins, antioxidants and healthy omega fatty acids. AOI's carbon footprint is 40-50% lower than conventional canola oil processors. See more information at Australian Oilseeds website: .

About Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd.

Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd. (the“Company”) is an Australian proprietary company that, directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, is focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. The Company has expanded its existing oil processing plant and is building an additional larger multi-seed crushing plant in Queensland. Over the past 20 years, the Company has grown to become the largest cold pressing oil plant in Australia and the APAC region, pressing strictly GMO free conventional and organic oilseeds.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact

CJPA Global Advisors

Earl Carr, Investor Relations

Tel: (646) 428-5382

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited

666 Third Avenue, Suite 1702

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Kevin Chen, Director

Tel: (585) 678-1198