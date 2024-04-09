Argentine Wines Achieve Historic Perfect Scores

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a landmark event, the Descorchados wine guide, a benchmark for South American wines, has awarded perfect scores to two Argentine wines for the first time in its 26 years.



This significant milestone highlights the excellence and unique qualities of South American viticulture, particularly the celebrated Malbec grape.



Zuccardi's Finca Piedra Infinita Supercal 2021 and Catena's Adrianna Vineyard Mundus Bacillus Terrae 2021 have been recognized with perfect scores.



These wines come from vineyards celebrated for their high standards and innovative approaches to winemaking.



Patricio Tapia, the experienced journalist behind Descorchados, credits the remarkable quality of the 2021 vintage and thorough exploration of terroir for these wines' perfect ratings.







He emphasizes how critical the year and the soil study were to achieving such excellence.



The Adrianna Vineyard Mundus Bacillus Terrae 2021 by Catena showcases unique traits, particularly noted for its mineral and saline aromas.



This distinctiveness is attributed to the wine's aging process in concrete tanks instead of traditional wooden barrels, setting it apart in flavor and aroma profile.



Conversely, Zuccardi's Finca Piedra Infinita Supercal showcases intense floral and fruity aromas, attributed to early harvests and the calcium-rich soils of the Altamira region.



The 2024 Descorchados guide reviews over 4,000 wines, highlighting South American winemaking's richness and variety.



The guide, available for R$ 295 ($59), is organized with great attention to detail by region.



It delivers in-depth insights into the winemaking practices and products of Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Peru, and Bolivia.



This organization not only facilitates a comprehensive understanding of South American wines but also celebrates the region's dynamic and evolving viticultural scene.



This achievement not only celebrates the high quality of these wines but also underscores the region's growing stature on the global wine stage.

MENAFN09042024007421016031ID1108077413