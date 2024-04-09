Spain Tightens Golden Visa In European Crackdown

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Spain plans to revise its Golden Visa program, echoing actions taken by other European nations like Portugal , Ireland, Greece, and Malta.



These countries have either concluded or modified their investment-based residency schemes due to risks associated with money laundering and unvetted capital inflows.



This decision aligns with the European Commission and Parliament's warnings, aiming to enhance the scrutiny of investments and investors involved.



The Golden Visa's (Investor Visa) appeal among UK citizens, especially post-Brexit, highlights its role in facilitating residency through a €500,000 real estate investment.



The Golden Visa offers a streamlined route to residency in Spain, distinct from the non-lucrative visa, as it does not require applicants to stay continuously in the country.







This is particularly advantageous for investors and their families seeking a stable base outside the UK's EU jurisdiction.



However, tax obligations for Golden Visa holders, particularly those not renting out their Spanish properties, present considerable implications.



Such investors face taxes based on rental income or the cadastral value of their investments, underscoring the importance of strategic financial planning.



Despite upcoming reforms announced by President Pedro Sánchez, existing Golden Visa holders and applicants will not face immediate changes.



Yet, with the future of the program uncertain and details of the reforms still pending, potential investors are advised to proceed with caution.



Spain is actively updating its Golden Visa program, addressing both new regulatory measures and the pressing issue of housing affordability.



This reform places the future of the residency-seeking initiative under close scrutiny by potential applicants.

