Brazil Clamps Down On PCC’S Money Laundering Maze

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, Brazil's IRS, the Receita Federal , launched 21 audits against those linked to laundering money for the PCC.



Known as Brazil's major crime syndicate, the PCC engages in drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and financial crimes.



This operation, named End of the Line (Fim da Linha), investigates the illegal flow of funds through bus companies in São Paulo.



Entities with ties to city government contracts were caught in a broader scheme.



They dealt with assets valued at R$148 million ($29.6 million) and conducted transactions of R$732 million ($146.4 million) between 2020 and 2022.



Authorities anticipate imposing fines of up to R$200 million ($40 million).







With the operation moving into an overt phase, which saw four arrests and searches at 52 sites, the methods of the PCC's money laundering were laid bare.



Tactics included the illegal injection of funds into businesses, irregular financial movements, and haphazard distribution of profits without proper financial backing.



Over seven years, a business facing a R$5 million loss ($1 million) distributed R$14.8 million ($2.96 million) in dividends.



This strategy laundered illicit funds and avoided taxes, exploiting tax-exempt dividend income.



The probe has revealed an elaborate network of asset concealment involving luxury car sales, helicopter use for criminal hits, and real estate, all tied to the PCC.



The network sold luxury vehicles anonymously, concealing crime profits with complexity.



The probe found a firm faking tax compensations of R$25 million ($5 million) to unjustly enter public bids.



Seasoned accountants, central to these schemes, show the PCC's deep embedment in legal businesses.



This concerted effort by Receita Federal marks a bold step in untangling and penalizing the financial networks underpinning one of Brazil's most notorious criminal groups.

MENAFN09042024007421016031ID1108077404