Iraqi Islamic Bank for Investment and Development – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed Iraqi Islamic Bank for Investment and Development’s (IIB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of ‘B-’ and ‘B’, respectively. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Stable. CI Ratings has also affirmed IIB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b-’ with a Stable Outlook, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb-’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Uncertain.



At the same time, CI has affirmed IIB’s Long- and Short-Term Ratings on the Iraq National Scale of ‘iqBBB+’ and ‘iqA2’, respectively, with a Stable Outlook. These are supported and constrained by the same factors as the CFS as outlined below.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’. The latter is at a level indicative of a high degree of risk and is a key rating constraint for IIB, as well as all other Iraqi banks. The CFS is supported by an established and expanding Islamic banking business franchise, strongly improved profitability in 9M 23, and a strong capital base, including a high Tier 1 component and balance sheet leverage ratio. The high liquidity underpinned by an expanding customer deposit base is also a credit strength. The major credit challenges are IIB’s high credit risk profile (in common with other Iraqi banks) due to Iraq’s economic and political vulnerabilities (despite favourable oil prices), concentrations in assets and customer deposits, and the relatively small balance sheet and market share. The high non-performing financing (NPF) ratio (notwithstanding the improvement) and the weak regulatory and supervisory framework are also credit challenges.



CI considers the likelihood of sufficient and timely official extraordinary support being made available to IIB in the event of financial distress to be uncertain and, consequently, does not incorporate such support into the Bank’s LT FCR. Moreover, even if the government may be willing to provide extraordinary support in case of need, its financial capacity to do so is limited by our internal assessment of Iraq sovereign credit risk.



While IIB’s balance sheet remains relatively small in money terms − as is the case with all other private sector banks in Iraq – it has nonetheless successfully expanded assets and customer deposits in recent years. However, since the business model is focused on trade finance/corporate banking, there remains a significant degree of concentration risk inherent in the balance sheet. This risk factor is partially a reflection of Iraq’s underdeveloped banking sector and undiversified economy. That said, IIB’s business model has demonstrated resilience throughout the economic cycle, and the business strategy has been well executed thus far. IIB is also among the handful of lenders that recently benefited from flight to quality after other Iraqi banks were banned from transacting in USD. Furthermore, being among the few banks authorised to open LCs for the account of government entities, IIB is well placed to continue expanding its modest share of assets in the market.



IIB’s good capitalisation and leverage is a credit strength, and an important risk mitigant in view of the high probability of event risk in Iraq. The board has in principle agreed to increase paid-up capital to the Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) new minimum paid-up capital requirement of IQD400bn in the current year, through retained earnings and a fresh capital injection. This will ensure that capitalisation and the capital buffer will remain good over the foreseeable future. Capital quality is strong. The high total CAR, however, is partially due to the zero risk-weight applied to CBI balances and CDs. Capital flexibility meanwhile has improved as indicated by a good internal capital generation rate.



Liquidity has been consistently high, reflecting the modest share of net financings in total assets coupled with the significant funds channelled into CBI balances and CDs, bank placements as well as cash. The importance given to safeguarding liquidity is crucial in a banking system where the central bank is understood to perform lender of last resort function only in exceptional circumstances. The bulk of IIB’s liquidity remains deployed in non-remunerative CBI balances and cash, reflecting the limited avenues in which to profitably deploy surplus funds in the Iraqi banking system. Given Iraq’s high sovereign credit risk, CBI balances and CDs produce significant asset concentrations which may render IIB’s balance vulnerable to a sovereign event. This is an important risk factor for the ratings.



The high liquidity partially mitigates the concentrations seen in the customer deposit base. As part of its strategy to diversify funding sources, IIB is leveraging its relationship with government ministries to expand ‘sticky’ retail customer deposits by offering payroll-based accounts to their employees. Over the longer term, this is expected to diversify customer deposits and provide a comparatively more stable funding base. This is important given the generally limited confidence depositors have in Iraqi banks. CI projects liquidity to remain a rating supporting factor in the short to medium term.



Having experienced a setback a few years earlier amid the economic impact of the pandemic, IIB’s financing asset quality continued to improve in 9M 23, as evidenced by a decline in NPFs and increased financing-loss reserve (FLR) coverage. The Bank’s ongoing focused remedial efforts have resulted in significant collections of past due accounts. A significant amount of arrears related to contractors whose cashflows were adversely impacted by delayed payments from the government. In our view, IIB (as well as all other Iraqi banks) remain vulnerable to renewed asset quality pressures given the high probability of event risk in Iraq, and significant borrower and sector concentration risks. Despite the improvement in financing asset quality, the Bank’s NPF ratio is still considered comparatively high by peer group standards, with this risk factor partially mitigated by the low share of net financings in total assets. FLR cover also remains more than full.



IIB has been consistently profitable since 2015 − in contrast to almost all other Iraqi private sector banks − despite difficult operating conditions in the country. The Bank’s operating income generation continued to strengthen to a high level in 9M 23 – aided by flight to quality – and this in turn has strengthened credit loss absorption capacity. The ability to invest in CBI CDs partially contributed to better operating income. That said, earnings volatility could re-merge in part due to a limited product range and high customer concentrations. Earnings quality is satisfactory, but remains heavily skewed towards non-financing income (non-FI), notably fees and commissions. This is largely a function of the modest financing portfolio, alongside the very limited proportion of profit-earning assets. We expect the contribution of net financing income (NFI) to operating income to grow over time as and when the financing portfolio gains critical mass, and other sources of profit earning assets are identified. IIB’s improving cost efficiency and good operating and net profitability firmly support the ratings.



Iraq’s OPERA is at a level indicative of a high degree of risk. The OPERA takes into account the volatility of the economy and underlying structural and fiscal weaknesses, as well as significant socio-economic imbalances and deficiencies in the country’s political and institutional frameworks. Although the Iraqi economy continued to recover moderately in 2023 from the economic fallout of the pandemic – buoyed by favourable oil prices − credit risk remains elevated. OPERA also reflects the challenges inherent in a banking sector that is small, underdeveloped, and dominated by financially weak state-owned banks. The latter elevate banking systemic risks. Both the legal system and corporate governance standards are also weak.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for IIB’s ratings is Stable, indicating that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. This reflects our view that IIB’s risk profile – as measured by key credit metrics – will more than likely be maintained at the current level, notwithstanding potential economic headwinds and ongoing geopolitical tensions.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



We do not expect an upward change in the ratings and/or outlook unless OPERA improves. These are currently seen as being unlikely to change within a 12-month timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



While not our current expectation, IIB’s ratings could be reduced by one notch over the next 12 months in the event OPERA and/or our internal assessment of sovereign credit risk deteriorates significantly. The ratings may also be lowered if the Bank’s key credit metrics worsened.



Primary Analyst: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst & Committee Chairperson: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and Q3 23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see , and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Iraq, dated 15 March 2020 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. The ratings were first released in April 2020 and last updated in April 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



