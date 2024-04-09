RIF Trust Distributes 1,000 Meals In Collaboration With Sharjah Charity

(MENAFN- Mid-East) RIF Trust, a part of Latitude Group, the leading residency and citizenship advisory firm in the Middle East and Africa, embraces the spirit of giving during the holy month of Ramadan. In collaboration with Sharjah Charity International (SCI), RIF Trust distributed over 1,000 meals to underprivileged segments of society. This is one of RIF Trust's annual charity initiatives.

On March 28th, RIF Trust's Community Support Team led by their Group CEO, Mimoun Assraoui, volunteered to distribute hot iftar meals to labourers in Sharjah as part of the company's corporate social responsibility programme. Assroui commented,“We are committed to our core values that put people first.”

For the third consecutive year, RIF Trust collaborated with Sharjah Charity International, a humanitarian organization assisting those in need inside the UAE and abroad, to give back to the community. Assraoui commended this long-term collaboration,“We are proud of our collaboration with Sharjah Charity International every Ramadan as our continuous efforts reinforce our pledge to making a positive impact on society.”

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International (SCI), expressed his gratitude to RIF Trust for their remarkable generosity in aiding the less fortunate members of society,“We look forward to see more companies follow RIF Trust's lead and help SCI with corporate social responsibility projects.”

Established in 1989 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Charity International operates across over 100 countries. Their mission encompasses diverse areas such as education, health, water, shelter, and relief.

Since 2013, RIF Trust has been assisting High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) and their families with alternative Residency and Citizenship by Investment solutions, providing greater global mobility with more visa-free travel options and security through second passports or European residency.