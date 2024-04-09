               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Japan Will Prove A Worthy Collaborator With AUKUS


4/9/2024 3:16:09 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan has wanted into AUKUS – the three-way defense agreement among the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom – since the beginning.
Saying so isn't in the Japanese nature, but it appears the Americans are recommending Japan for membership – even if not as a full member.

An Australian friend asked me about this the other day.

What do you think of the expected announcement that Japan will join the AUKUS miliary technology-sharing alliance alongside Australia, the US and the UK ?

It's a good thing, and also a logical step for AUKUS.

The announcement is one thing for which there'll be back-slaps all around. This is really what US government officials of a certain type thrive on: the post-meeting press conference. The test is what the parties actually make of Japan getting involved in AUKUS.

Why is Japanese involvement a logical thing?
There've always been two parts of AUKUS: the nuclear submarines and broader technology sharing among the three countries.
The latter part gets overshadowed by the submarine part of the AUKUS arrangement.

Japan has a lot to contribute in certain areas – say, space technologies and missile technologies, anti-submarine and undersea surveillance technologies, hypersonics and submarine technology, just to name a few – and its advanced manufacturing is world-class.


And don't forget that Japan has got a lot of money to invest in all this.
It's not as if the British and the Australians were rolling in dough they could invest in defense. Even the Americans claim to be tapped out when it comes to defense spending.

To make this work right, the Americans (in particular) and the English and the Australians ought to have some specific areas where they want Japanese help – and then tell the Japanese.
The Japanese are not mind readers.
Don't make them figure out for themselves what might be of interest to the foreigners. When they have something concrete to focus on it helps them organize their thinking and actions – and they'll do what's necessary

So if Japan is allowed into AUKUS in some fashion – as an associate member or such like – the other three nations ought to have some specific requests, rather than holding an opening session and each side asking“Whudduyuthink we should do?”

