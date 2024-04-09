Japan Will Prove A Worthy Collaborator With AUKUS

How much of an obstacle are Japan's substandard (some might say non-existent) classified information protocols?

This is a big problem, but manageable. Just compartmentalize the project and impose specific rules and procedures (and systems) for handling the information and for granting access to it.

It's not as if the Japanese didn't understand the need for secrecy – and practice it sometimes.

One also in fairness points out that the AUKUS countries themselves have had plenty of problems protecting their information over the years – despite comprehensive security clearance procedures.

One last bit on AUKUS: It's ironic that Japan can contribute quite a lot to AUKUS on the submarine technology front.

Wonder what they'll say if asked.

The Japanese presumably will not mention that if the Australians had ordered the Japanese submarines in 2016 they'd already have them on hand. Maybe not nuclear subs, but darned useful subs nonetheless.

As it is, it's going to take a hell of a long time for Australia to get its nuclear subs.



Whoever was responsible for scuppering the Soryu (Japanese) sub deal on the Australian side ought to be horse-whipped – and also receive a Friend of China award from Beijing.



Does it matter that Japan is not a“full” member of AUKUS.

It shouldn't.

The Chinese are breathing down all our necks, for crying out loud.

Do what's necessary to get Japan into AUKUS in some fashion.

After all, it's one of the world's leading democracies and a

technological powerhouse – and also has a decent enough military in certain respects.

Prime Minister Kishida is ramping up defense spending and talking about a“multilayered” alliance structure. Is Japan finally really shedding its post-World War II pacifist stance? Can it be a major defense player finally?

I'd say Japan shed its post-WW2 pacifist stance by about 1960 or so.

Maybe earlier.

Japanese pacifism has always been a strange form of“pacifism.”

Build a sizeable military and call it something else other than a military – a“self-defense force.”

And then ask the Americans to agree to a deal that requires the United States to exterminate anyone who threatens Japan – while of course not making a similar promise on behalf of the Americans.

That's a neat trick if you can pull it off.

And Japan did for a long time.



Those days are pretty much over – even though parts of Japan's ruling class like to pretend otherwise.

Others in Japan, fortunately, recognized it was a charade and did their best to get Japan ready to at least sort of begin to get ready to defend itself.



Japan has a military – and a good one in certain niche areas such as submarine warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval surface warfare and surveillance, missile defense and space operations.

But it still has plenty of problems, such as inability to conduct effective joint/combined operations – even within JSDF, much less with allies and partners.

Also, JSDF is too small and is having recruitment problems that make expansion problematic.

How much is too small?

The Maritime SDF and Air SDF need to be doubled in size immediately.

The Ground SDF is about the right size.

Can Japan become a major defense player? Not major in the sense of being another USA, but it can certainly become a big enough defense player if it improves JSDF weaknesses and then plays to its strengths as noted above.



It can at least turn JSDF and Japan into something enemies such as China and North Korea and even the Russians don't want to mess with – especially if tied closely to the US and US military.

Becoming more of a defense player will

of course require exporting some of its more competitive defense technology and hardware with far more aplomb than has been managed to date.

The international defense business is a tough one, and Japanese companies haven't quite sharpened their elbows enough just yet.

Does this mean Japan no longer wants to rely on the US to be its sole protector – wants to step up to the plate itself and take on China, North Korea and Russia? What role will Australia play?

Some Japanese conservatives are irked that Japan has to rely on the US for defense and they want Japan to be able to defend itself, by itself.

This is a pipe dream.

By and large“Japan” and the Japanese are still willing to rely heavily on the United States for defense.

But for whatever reasons – a perceived need to hedge its bets, a genuine desire to make a better contribution to the alliance, fear that the Americans might complain Japan isn't doing enough? – Japan has done a lot in the last five years or so to indicate that it takes defense more seriously.