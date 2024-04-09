Podcast: The New Strategic Communications Landscape

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In this edition of the PRovoke Media podcast, two senior leaders from one of Europe's fastest-growing agency groups join Maja Pawinska Sims to talk about the evolving landscape for strategic communications in complex times. Team Farner executive chairman Roman Geiser and Lansons CEO Gordon Tempest-Hay discuss the rapid growth of the consultancy across Europe, its acquisition of Lansons last year, and their ambitions and plans for the future.



The duo also look at how creative work and AI are impacting on the remit and impact of reputation management firms, and how clients' needs from their comms advisors are changing, including during a pivotal election year.



