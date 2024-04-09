Renault UK Appoints Ready10 For EV Launch

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Ready10 has been appointed by Renault UK to run a launch campaign for the French car brand manufacturer's new electric vehicle in the UK, after a competitive pitch.



The Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric was unveiled last month at the Geneva Motor Show, and the agency's brief is to generate engagement amongst a more diverse, younger, female-leaning audience ahead of the car arriving in dealerships early next year.



Ready10 will work with Renault's PR and marketing teams to deliver a PR-first campaign across earned, owned and borrowed media, focusing on the car's technology, connectivity and design.



Renault UK director of communications Jim Holder said:“The reborn Renault 5 is a game-changing car for us, and we wanted an agency that would challenge us to think differently. We wanted a partner that could deliver ideas that generate mass excitement for the car's arrival, and we're confident the campaign that Ready10 pitched to us will do exactly that."



Ready10 managing partner Sophie Diner added:“Every PR agency wants an iconic automotive brand on their client list, and they don't get much more iconic than Renault. We have already established a great relationship with the brand team, who have been so collaborative throughout the process, and we can't wait to get the show on the road.”



Renault UK joins McDonald's, Sky, Kind Snacks

and Paddy Power on Ready10's client roster.

