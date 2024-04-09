Salient Global Taps Tyler West To Lead Business Development

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Salient Global has hired Tyler West to lead business development efforts for the group and two of its firm, marcomms agency Candor and creative agency Honeymoon .



West brings experience gleaned over nearly 15 years in the field. He spent the last five years at Vericast, where he led digital brand strategy across the ad tech company's innovation team and was a driving force behind its CTV, digital audio and retail media network business.



Before that, he held business development director roles at Crispin Porter Bogusky and Deutsch LA. West started his career at Olson, where a number of Salient leaders also spent the early part of their careers.



West will formally serve as a partner and VP of growth. He will report to Daniel Welch, Salient's senior managing partner and head of growth.



“Tyler brings boundless energy, passion, and a desire to deliver truly outstanding work for clients and brands. His experience will help ensure we continue to grow and produce compelling and game-changing creative, brand strategy, public relations and communications for our client partners,” Welch said.



