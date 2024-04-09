               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Shawal Moon Sighted, Eid To Be Celebrated In J & K Tomorrow: Grand Mufti


4/9/2024 3:15:32 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The crescent for the month of Shawwal was sighted in Jammu and Kashmir, therefore Eid
    Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, Grand Mufti Nasir
      Islam said on Tuesday evening.

      Grand Mufti as per news agency KNO said that enough evidences were received from various parts of J&K about sighting of the crescent,

      He said that the consultative committee headed by him (Grand Mufti) with members Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulana Rehmatullah Qasimi, Moulana Abdul Lateef Alqandi, Ghulam Rasool Hami and ulemas from Jammu and Chenab valley have concluded that Eid
        Fitr will be observed on Wednesday.

        He also extended his Eid greetings to the Muslim Ummah, especially to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.“May this auspicious occasion bring with it a lot of joy, happiness, peace and prosperity to all of us”, he said.

