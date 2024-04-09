Shawal Moon Sighted, Eid To Be Celebrated In J & K Tomorrow: Grand Mufti

Grand Mufti as per news agency KNO said that enough evidences were received from various parts of J&K about sighting of the crescent,

He also extended his Eid greetings to the Muslim Ummah, especially to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.“May this auspicious occasion bring with it a lot of joy, happiness, peace and prosperity to all of us”, he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

MONTHLY Rs 100 YEARLY Rs 1000 LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS