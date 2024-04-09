PM Modi To Address Public Meetings At Vellore, Coimbatore In TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings in Vellore and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

PM Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow here.

On Wednesday morning, PM Modi will travel to Vellore in a helicopter.

He will address a public meeting at around 10.15 a.m. at Vellore Fort grounds.

PM Modi will then travel to Arkonam by road and from there, he will reach Coimbatore at around 1.10 p.m.

He will then address a public meeting at Mettupalayam for the election campaign of several BJP leaders.