Comet Lithium Corporation

4/9/2024 10:53 AM EST

Stocks in Play

4/9/2024 - 11:37 AM EST - Cabral Gold Inc : Announced the terms of a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,500,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Cabral Gold Inc shares V are trading down $0.01 at $0.19.









