Centamin, Alphamin at 52-Week High on News

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Enerplus, Tantalus, G2 at 52-Week Highs on News

Centamin, Alphamin at 52-Week High on NewsCentamin plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.15 Tuesday. Centamin has submitted the 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting and theAnnual Report and Accounts for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to the National Storage Mechanism.Alphamin Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.18 Tuesday. Alphamin provided the following update for the quarter ended March 2024 EBITDA guidance of US$52m, up 156% from the prior quarter. Tin sales of 4,126 tonnes, up 102% due to delayed sales the previous quarterAlamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.35 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.01 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $8.90 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.21 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Bank of Montreal (T) hit a new 52-week high of $132.90 Tuesday. No news stories available today.BQE Water Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $49.00 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.90 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Crescent Point Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.94 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.10 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.16 Tuesday. No news stories available today.District Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Dynacor Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.07 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.95 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.54 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.80 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $21.01 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Foraco International SA (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $3.20 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Fortune Bay Corp. (V) hit a new 52-Week high of 35 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.First Majestic Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.98 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.51 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Gatos Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.73 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Grown Rogue International Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 82 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.89 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.69 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $155.29 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Iamgold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.92 Monday. No news stories available today.Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $98.25 Tuesday. No news stories available today.International Petroleum Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.24 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.71 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $8.77 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Lundin Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.90 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Royal Canadian Mint (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.61 Tuesday. No news stories available today.McEwen Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $15.61 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

