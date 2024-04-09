(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Tumbles Ahead of Interest Rate Decision

Dow Tumbles Ahead of Interest Rate Decision AdvertismentThe Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back Tuesday as investors struggled to regain some positive momentum ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data.The 30-stock index descended 137.87 points to 38,754.93.The S&P 500 eased 12.08 points to 5,190.31.The NASDAQ dropped 5.54 points to 16,248.41.Chipmaker Nvidia dropped 3%. Other mega-cap tech names were also negative for the day, with Meta and Netflix down more than 1% each.The March consumer price index report is slated for release Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect inflation to have increased 0.3% in March on a month-over-month basis.Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.37% from Monday's 4.42%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices faltered $1.29 to $85.14 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices captured $12.10 to $2,363.10 U.S. an ounce.

