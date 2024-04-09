Great Victory: Zuleykha Shabanova, Officially Sponsored By FCHAIN, Wins 5 Gold In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 6-7, with the Financial Chain Corporation's support,Pro Sport Club participated in the International GymnasticsTournament "Venera Cup" in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports.

About 250 gymnasts, starting from 3 years old from 7 countriesparticipated in the competition. Pro Sport participated with alarge team, 29 gymnasts managed to stand out in the competitionwith their individual and group performances in differentcategories.

In the international tournament, Züleykha Shabanova, who wasofficially sponsored by Financial Chain Corporation, managed tostand out among the gymnasts and won 5 gold medals. A beautiful andtalented gymnast, FCHAIN's gymnast princess, was awarded firstplace in the individual program without tools, ball, clubs andall-around competition.

" Financial Chain Corporation has always supported thedevelopment of sports in the country and this will continue in thefuture as well. We have been with Pro Sport for over two years andhave supported them in the international tournaments in Abu Dhabi,Riyadh and more. This time, our dear team is coming back with greatvictories achieved in Tbilisi, Georgia. Congratulating ZüleykhaShabanova and her coaches, who is officially sponsored by FCHAIN, Iwish her to step towards the World Championships" - Zaur Gadirov,Managing Partner of FCHAIN, shared his thoughtsproudly.

In total, Pro Sport gymnasts finished the competition with 49gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze medals. It should be noted that ProSport gymnasts prepared for this prestigious competition for 3months and raised our flag with great pride in Georgia.