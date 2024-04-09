Tik Tok To Create Social Network For Sharing Photos

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

TikTok is developing a new Instagram-like application that willallow users to share photos, Azernews reports,citing foreign media outlets.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to innovation, we areexploring the ability of our community to create photos and textsand share them in a space specifically dedicated to these formats,"a TikTok representative told the portal.

It is noted that TikTok users have already started receivingnotifications about the new application, which is likely to becalled TikTok Notes, although it is not yet available in digitalstores.