Tik Tok To Create Social Network For Sharing Photos

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
TikTok is developing a new Instagram-like application that willallow users to share photos, Azernews reports,citing foreign media outlets.
"As part of our ongoing commitment to innovation, we areexploring the ability of our community to create photos and textsand share them in a space specifically dedicated to these formats,"a TikTok representative told the portal.
It is noted that TikTok users have already started receivingnotifications about the new application, which is likely to becalled TikTok Notes, although it is not yet available in digitalstores.
MENAFN09042024000195011045ID1108077243
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.