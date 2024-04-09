Number Of Bankruptcies In Japan Reaches Its Highest In Nine Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The number of bankruptcies in Japan in fiscal year 2023, whichended on March 31, 2024, increased by 30% compared to the level ayear earlier and was the largest in nine years, Azernews reports, citing the Teikoku Databankresearch institute.

Thus, 8,881 companies began the bankruptcy process in the periodfrom April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, which is 30.6% higher than infiscal year 2022.

The statistics take into account only companies whose debtsexceed 10 million yen (about 66 thousand dollars).

The main reason for such a significant increase in the number ofbankruptcies is considered to be the end of the regime of reliefand benefits introduced in connection with the coronaviruspandemic, and the inability to repay loans for many companies.