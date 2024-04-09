Saudi Arabia To Raise Oil Prices For Asia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Saudi Arabia will raise prices for most types of oil for Asianbuyers in May, Azernews reports, citing foreignmedia outlets.

The cost of the main grade supplied to Asia, Arab Light, willincrease by $0.3 per barrel. As a result, it will cost $2 more thana basket of oil from Oman and Dubai, the state-owned Saudi Aramcosaid in a statement.

Oil prices supplied to the United States and Northwestern Europewill remain largely unchanged, while in the Mediterranean they willincrease by $0.1-0.4 per barrel.