Belarus Holds Tactical Exercises With Live Firing

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A brigade tactical exercise with live firing starts in Belarus, Azernews reports, foreign media outlets.

The exercise begins on April 9 and ends on April 11 and willtake place at training grounds and terrain areas in the Vitebsk,Grodno, Brest and Mogilev regions as part of a comprehensive checkof combat readiness of formations and military units of theBelarusian Armed Forces.

During the exercises, the units will work out defensive actions,in particular, repelling the offensive of a conditional enemy,destroying illegal armed formations, sabotage and reconnaissancegroups, as well as inflicting fire damage to enemy advancedetachments and fire support for defending troops.

As the Defense Ministry stressed, this is a key stage inchecking the combat readiness of the country's armed forces.

It involves tank and engineering military units and units of the6th separate mechanized Brigade of the Western Operational Command are ready to perform tasks according to their intendedpurpose.