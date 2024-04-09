Armenia Subjects Azerbaijan Army Positions To Fire In Direction Of Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 9, starting from 16:00 to 16:50, Armenian armed forcesunits from the positions located in the direction of Arpasettlement of Keshishkend region using small arms of variouscalibers subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationedin the direction of Jahazir settlement of Sharur region of theNakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry,Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in thementioned direction.