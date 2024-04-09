Chairmen Of Parliaments Of Ukraine, Poland And Baltic States To Hold Joint Meeting On June 10-11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On June 10-11, Poland will host a meeting of the heads of parliaments of Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Marshal of the Sejm of Poland Shimon Holownia said this at a joint press conference with the Speaker of the Sejm of Lithuania Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen in Warsaw on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"On June 10-11, we will meet at my invitation, I don't know yet whether it will be in Warsaw, but definitely in Poland, in the format of speakers of the parliaments of the Baltic States, Poland and Ukraine," said the Marshal of the lower house of the Polish parliament.

He also said that a conference of EU parliamentary speakers would be held in Mallorca in two weeks. In this context, he emphasized that he and his Lithuanian counterpart had discussed that the common voice of this region of Europe, i.e. the voice of the Baltic States, Poland, the Czech Republic and the Scandinavian countries, should be heard "very strongly and decisively at the EU forum."

In addition, he said that a meeting of NATO parliamentary chairmen is to take place in Washington in early July.

"This will also be the moment when we will do our best to convince everyone who can be convinced that now is the time to act, not talk, on the issue of security in this part of Europe," Holownia emphasized.

The Marshal of the Polish Sejm noted that he had discussed the situation in Ukraine with the Speaker of the Lithuanian Sejm, as well as US assistance to Ukraine and this part of Europe.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 29, the first meeting between the speakers of the parliaments of Ukraine and Hungary in 14 years took place. During a conversation with the acting Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Csaba Hende, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk emphasized that the parliaments of the two countries should play a leading role in the Ukrainian-Hungarian dialogue.