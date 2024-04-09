Government Wants To Create Effective Demining Market With Maximum Innovation - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers seeks to create an effective demining market in Ukraine, attract maximum innovation and establish mass production of demining equipment.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting , Ukrinform reports.

"Another long-term consequence of the war is mining . Currently, about 156,000 square kilometers, or 26% of Ukraine's territory, are potentially dangerous due to Russian mine terror," he said.

According to the prime minister, the government seeks to create an effective demining market, attract maximum innovation, and establish mass production of equipment so that the process of neutralizing "Russian mine waste takes years, not decades," he said.

Shmyhal emphasized that he is proud of the successful Ukrainian technical developments, as two certified domestic vehicles are already involved in demining, and a third is being tested.

At the same time, an international coalition for humanitarian demining has already been established, which has attracted more than USD 700 million in funding for this sector.

"Since the beginning of the year, more than 80,000 hectares of land have been surveyed, of which 74,000 hectares have been returned to operation," the Prime Minister informed.

The official also noted that 34 mine action operators have already been certified, and dozens more are undergoing this procedure. In total, about 750 pyrotechnic groups are engaged in demining.

"We are strengthening our defense, rebuilding the country, taking care of people's welfare and bringing our common victory closer together," Shmyhal summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, units of the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense demined another 1534.28 hectares of territory over the week , seized and neutralized 3437 explosive devices.

Photo: CMU