Government Allocates Over ₴176 Million To Restore Water And Heat Supply Facilities In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated more than UAH 176.5 million to restore water and heat supply facilities in Kherson region damaged by the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

According to Ukrinform, the government made the corresponding decision at a meeting on April 9, 2024, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reports.

It is noted that the funds were allocated to the Kherson Regional State Administration from the reserve fund of the state budget.

"The allocated funds will be used to restore 25 water supply facilities and 4 heat supply facilities in the Kherson region. In peacetime, about 300,000 people lived in the areas served by these facilities. Today it is about 100,000. The government will certainly make every effort to restore the destroyed or damaged infrastructure and provide our citizens with water and heat," said Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Fomenko.

The funds allocated by the government will be used to restore water supply facilities - UAH 139.38 million and heat supply facilities - UAH 37.16 million.

As reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated an additional UAH 980.6 million from the state budget reserve fund to take measures to ensure the transportation of drinking water for the needs of Dnipropetrovska, Zaporizka, Mykolaivska and Khersonska oblasts.

The government also decided on August 22, 2023, to allocate an additional UAH 7 billion from the fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression to implement a pilot project for the construction of main water pipelines in connection with the need to eliminate the negative consequences associated with the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.