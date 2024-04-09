Zelensky Awarded More Than 170 More Servicemen, 102 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded state decorations to 171 defenders of Ukraine, 102 of them posthumously.

The corresponding decree No. 222/2024 was published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

According to the document, the awards are intended for personal courage shown in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for selfless performance of military duty.

Kharkiv needs robust defense from Russia's constant terror –

The defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, and For Courage, as well as medals for Defender of the Fatherland, Military Service to Ukraine, and Life Saved.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky presented awards to military and civilians for the defense and liberation of Chernihiv region from Russian invaders.