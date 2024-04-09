Zelensky: We Must Do Everything To Protect As Many Of Our Cities And Communities As Possible

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine must do everything to ensure that as many of its cities and communities as possible are protected.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address , Ukrinform reported.

Dear Ukrainians!

Today I'm in Kharkiv and the region. Numerous issues related to the city and the region were addressed.

I watched the construction of fortifications. Shoring up this direction is very important. Russian terrorists must see the reinforcement of the Kharkiv region. I held a meeting with everyone responsible for the region's protection and restoration of normal life after Russian strikes. I am proud of Kharkiv residents. I am grateful to everyone who has worked these weeks to give Kharkiv and the region more electricity, to ensure more protection from Russian strikes. There were reports on the physical protection of power facilities and the restoration of grids. All the necessary conditions are being created to reduce the electricity shortage. Kharkiv should get lighter schedules. Separately, government officials are working to help the city and the region overcome the existing energy challenges. There are some valid proposals, and we will provide the necessary funding. The government will make all the details public. I held a meeting with entrepreneurs from the Kharkiv region. I am grateful to everyone who stays in the city, who keeps jobs for people, who maintains a normal life. Russia's goal is clear: they want to do everything possible to drive people out of Kharkiv and the region. Whatever Putin touches becomes ruins. We must make every effort, both possible and impossible, to protect as many of our cities and communities as possible from him. Here in Kharkiv, I honored our people today – representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the police, and the State Emergency Service who help save lives and protect Ukraine. I presented state awards. But in fact, the entire city of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region deserve our gratitude and honor, as does every Ukrainian community and person who refuses to bow to the enemy and makes every effort to safeguard life.



All of our partners around the world must understand that trust in them and the future of the democratic free world can be achieved right now in cities such as Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, many towns in the Sumy and Donetsk regions, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions – everywhere where air defense is required and the world's political will is needed to make decisions that will safeguard life and ensure victory over Russian terror. We have also made decisions to bolster air defense here in Kharkiv.

Life must prevail. I am grateful to everyone in the world who understands this! I thank all our people who give Ukraine strength.

Thank you, Kharkiv!



Glory to Ukraine!