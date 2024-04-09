Russia Shells Semenivka In Chernihiv Region, Woman Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the town of Semenivka in the Chernihiv region on Tuesday. A woman was killed.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Russian terrorists have just shelled Semenivka once again. They are using artillery and multiple rocket launchers. We already know about one dead woman," Chaus wrote.

As reported, Russian troops fired at the border of the Chernihiv region with mortars and a helicopter yesterday, and 42 explosions were recorded.