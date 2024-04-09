Airstrike On Kostiantynivka: One Killed, Number Of Injured Increased To Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, the number of injured people due to an airstrike by Russian troops on the residential sector of the city has increased to three.
The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
Emergency rescue operations are ongoing. Due to the threat of repeated shelling, they have to be constantly suspended.
According to preliminary data, two people, including a child, may be under the rubble. Read also:
Russian troops kill one civilian and injure five others in Donetsk
region overnight
It has been established that the enemy shelling damaged 27 private residential buildings, three multi-story buildings, two infrastructure facilities, and an administrative building.
A fire also broke out in a two-story residential building. The fire is currently extinguished.
As reported earlier, the Regional Military Administration informed about one dead and two injured due to the Russian airstrike on Kostiantynivka.
MENAFN09042024000193011044ID1108077229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.