Airstrike On Kostiantynivka: One Killed, Number Of Injured Increased To Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, the number of injured people due to an airstrike by Russian troops on the residential sector of the city has increased to three.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing. Due to the threat of repeated shelling, they have to be constantly suspended.

According to preliminary data, two people, including a child, may be under the rubble.

It has been established that the enemy shelling damaged 27 private residential buildings, three multi-story buildings, two infrastructure facilities, and an administrative building.

A fire also broke out in a two-story residential building. The fire is currently extinguished.

As reported earlier, the Regional Military Administration informed about one dead and two injured due to the Russian airstrike on Kostiantynivka.