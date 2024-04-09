Enemy Attacks Odesa Region Again, Probably With Iskander Missile - Operational Command South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy continues to conduct targeted missile attacks in the south of Ukraine, attacking the Odesa region again.
This was reported by the Operational Command South on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Another insidious Russian attack was carried out from the temporarily occupied Crimea, probably with an Iskander-M ballistic missile in the Odesa region. The coastal recreational area is under attack again," the statement said.
Power line damaged in Odesa
region as result of drone strike
It is noted that the consequences are being clarified.
As reported earlier, a logistics and transport facility and a gas station were damaged in the Odesa region during a night attack by the Shahed drones on April 8.
