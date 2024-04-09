Enemy Shells Sloviansk, Two Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians shelled the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, injuring two people.

This was reported by the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, Vadym Liakh, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today it is not quiet in Sloviansk. The city has been hit by enemy attacks - two hits in the industrial zone. Unfortunately, there were no casualties. Two residents of the community who were on the street during the shelling were injured in the legs," the statement said.

It is also noted that the number of attacks in neighboring communities is increasing. For the first time in a long time, shelling in Sloviansk is taking place during the day, and at rush hour.

As reported, on April 6, five residents of the Donetsk region were killed by Russian shelling.