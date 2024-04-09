Russian Attack On Kharkiv: Two Out Of Three Victims Hospitalized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two of the three victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on April 9 were hospitalized.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Among the victims of the shelling of Kharkiv are two men and one woman. A 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and explosive injuries. A 55-year-old man was treated at the site," the statement said.
As reported, Russia attacked the center of Kharkiv twice. Three employees of a civilian enterprise were injured and a fire broke out.
