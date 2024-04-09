Russian Attack On Kharkiv: Two Out Of Three Victims Hospitalized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two of the three victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on April 9 were hospitalized.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Among the victims of the shelling of Kharkiv are two men and one woman. A 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and explosive injuries. A 55-year-old man was treated at the site," the statement said.

Zelensky arrives on visit toregion to inspect construction of fortifications

As reported, Russia attacked the center of Kharkiv twice. Three employees of a civilian enterprise were injured and a fire broke out.