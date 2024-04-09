Strengthening Air Defense, Countering Guided Aerial Bomb Carriers: Zelensky Holds Meeting In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Kharkiv to discuss strengthening air defense and methods of countering guided aerial bomb carriers.

This was reported by the press service of the President's Office, according to Ukrinform.

President Zelensky discussed additional air defense units to be deployed in Kharkiv with the Air Force Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

At the meeting, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy, and Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Management Board of NPC Ukrenergo, informed the President about the consequences of the Russian shelling on power generation capacities and the current situation of power supply.

The participants approved plans for the restoration of power generation and the construction of permanent protection structures.

The most pressing social issues of the region were also discussed. The Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration and the Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi presented a plan to organize offline education in some districts of Kharkiv from September 1 this year. The funds for the construction of school shelters and the purchase of school transport are allocated in the state budget.

As Ukrinform reported, during a working visit to the Kharkiv region, President Zelensky inspected the process of building defense structures and fortifications near the border with Russia.

Photo: President's Office