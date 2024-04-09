State Of Kuwait Ambassador To S. Africa Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- Ambassador Salem Al-Shebli presented on Tuesday his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of South Africa to the republic's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The State of Kuwait Embassy in Pretoria said in a statement that the Kuwaiti Ambassador conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the president, wishing him, good health, lasting progress and prosperity for the South African government and people.

Ambassador Al-Shebli expressed the State of Kuwait's keenness on beefing up the bilateral relations and boosting cooperation in various fields between the two friendly countries. (end)

maa









MENAFN09042024000071011013ID1108077128