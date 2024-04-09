Kuwait To Partake In GCC Youth Tournament Starting April 16

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Olympic Committee declared on Tuesday it would partake in the Gulf tournament for youth due in the UAE on April 16-May 2, with the participation of 3,500 athletes from the GCC countries in competing 25 individual and group games.

The committee chairman, Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah, said in a statement that Kuwait's participation in the tournament emanates from its keenness to bolster sports cooperation among the council's member states.

He lauded the tournament logo, "Our Gulf is one and our youth are promising," thanking the state leadership for the unlimited support for enhancing sports.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the deputy chairman, said the Kuwaiti teams would compete in soccer, handball, volleyball, basketball, boxing, taekwondo, jujitsu, tennis table, fencing, karate, track and field, chess, swimming, badminton, triathlon, judo, golf, bow and arrow, in addition to electronic games. (end)

