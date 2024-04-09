Kuwait Amir Receives Phone Call From The Iraqi President On Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call from the Iraqi President, Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, the President of the Republic of Iraq.

During the call, His Excellency the Iraqi President expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

His Highness the Amir thanked him for this generous gesture that embodies the depth of relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples. (end)

