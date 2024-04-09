Egyptian Army Continues Airdrops Of Humanitarian Aid Into Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CARIO, April 9 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian Air Force continued carrying out its daily sorties throughout April 7, 8 and 9 to drop tens of tons of humanitarian and relief aid from Egypt and Jordan to the Palestinians in light of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis that the residents of the Gaza Strip are suffering from.

The Egyptian Armed Forces said in a statement on Tuesday that this came in the implementation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisiآ's directives to intensify humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinians and deliver humanitarian aid and urgent relief materials to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The statement explained that this comes with the continuation of prominent Egyptian efforts to achieve calm and secure the flow of humanitarian and medical aid adequately and sustainably in light of the tremendous suffering experienced by the residents of the Gaza Strip as a result of the continuation of military operations.(end)

