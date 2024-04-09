               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
King Wishes Jordanians Blessed Eid Prays For Palestinian Gazans


4/9/2024 3:02:50 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 9 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II Tuesday prayed for Palestinians in embattled Gaza and for Jordan to continue supporting Palestinians.
The King wrote on X wishing Jordanians a blessed Eid Al-Fitr and prayed for Palestinians in Gaza and for their steadfastness.

