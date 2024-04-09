Mufti Announces Wednesday First Day Of Eid Al- Fitr In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 9 (Petra) -- The Grand Mufti of Jordan Ahmed Hasanat Tuesday announced that tomorrow is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.
Hasanat said, during an event to sight the crescent of Shawwal held by the Fatwa Department at the King Hussein bin Talal Mosque "Based on the results of the sighting, it has been proven to the Fatwa, Research and Islamic Studies Council that tomorrow, Wednesday, is the beginning of the month of Shawwal for the year."
