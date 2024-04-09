Salary.Com Releases New Research On Compensation Challenges Facing Businesses Today

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Challenges Include Both 'Classic' and 'Emergent' Traps

Waltham, MA, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary® is the market leader in cloud-based total compensation management software and data solutions. The company released the initial results of its research into compensation pitfalls. The number of traps that compensation can fall into is growing. Salary has the solutions.

“Compensation has always been a tough business. Compensation professionals have been wrestling for decades with well-known pitfalls that have gotten tougher,” said Lenna Turner, Director of Diversity at Salary.“But the last several years have witnessed the onset of a whole new set of challenges. Remote work used to be a one-off exception. Artificial intelligence is disrupting the compensation industry. The gig economy is evolving. These and other factors are disrupting the job of compensation. Our research team has crafted a roadmap to guide compensation and HR professionals through this maze of challenges.”

Salary® has a free infographic for companies to download . That graphic starts with Classic Pitfalls: the tough challenges that compensation departments have always wrestled with. The infographic also includes a series of Emergent Pitfalls: challenges that have only risen to prominence in recent years.

Salary will look in detail at solutions to each of the Emergent Pitfalls in the coming weeks, including:

--Remote work: solving the conflict between workforce realities and old-school needs

--Skills: why skills initiatives so often fail

--Pay Equity: how compliance becomes competitive advantage

--Artificial Intelligence: the risk/rewards tradeoff

Salary's Compensation Consulting team has deep experience in helping our clients with a full range of compensation-related services. Our deep client expertise includes the development of tools and processes that help align rewards programs with organizational goals.

Download your Compensation Pitfalls infographic here .

Salary® has been solving the complex human capital needs of global organizations for more than 20 years. Today, over 30,000 organizations in twenty-two countries use Salary's solutions to confidently hire and retain talent so they can better compete in a constantly changing landscape. Offering the most precise data set on the market, Salary provides more than ten billion data points across more than 225 industries using our powerful, proprietary AI framework and backwards propagating neural network machine learning to get pay right. The company's flagship product CompAnalyst® is the cornerstone of the compensation management software platform. It empowers organizations with a suite of tools that simplifies hiring, eliminates compensation guesswork, and increases retention. Building trust with employees depends on fair pay and Salary's solutions get it right. For more information, please visit

