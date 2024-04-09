IPL 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Receives Special Gift From MS Dhoni

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 5:35 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders' Afghan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz's joy knew no bounds after he received a special autographed bat from the legendary MS Dhoni.

Gurbaz did not feature in the match against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday.

But it was a fanboy moment for the wicketkeeper-batter who got to meet Dhoni after the match. The Kolkata batter posted a photo of his meeting with Dhoni in the dressing room alongside the advice he received from the former CSK captain.

In the photo, the 22-year-old was seen smiling broadly as the former Chennai captain handed him the signed bat. Gurbaz captioned the photo, "Controlling the controllable MS"

"Stop worrying about the past. Stop thinking about the future. Just live in the moment and be happy.!MS," Gurbaz quoted Dhoni as saying in a post on X.

Gurbaz, the exciting Afghan opening batsman, is yet to play a single match in IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, KKR's unbeaten run in this edition of the IPL was ended by CSK on Monday as the Chennai team recorded a seven-wicket victory.

While chasing a sub-par total of 138, Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten at 67 as he slammed the winning runs for the team.

CSK moved to the fourth spot with six points and a net run rate of 0.666 while KKR hold the second position with 6 points.

In their next clash, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at their home, Eden Gardens.

