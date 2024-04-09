Oman Issues Government Treasury Bills Worth 63 Million Rials This Week

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has announced that the total issuance of government treasury bills amounted to 63 million Omani rials this week.



Follow us on





By WAM

Oman News Agency (ONA) quoted CBO's statement as saying that the value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to 3 million rials, for a maturity period of 28 days. The average accepted price reached 99.625 rials for every 100 rials, and the minimum accepted price arrived at 99.625 rials per 100 rials. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 4.88839 per cent and 4.90679 per cent , respectively.

CBO added that the value of the allotted treasury bills amounted to 14.3 million rials, for a maturity period of 91 days. The average accepted price reached 98.739 rials for every 100 rials, and the minimum accepted price arrived at 98.725 rials per 100 rials. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 5.05932 per cent and 5.12395 per cent , respectively.

The value of the allotted treasury bills amounted to five million rials, for a maturity period of 182 days. The average accepted price reached 97.440 rials for every 100 rials, and the minimum accepted price arrived at 97.440 rials per 100 rials. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 5.13407 per cent and 5.26895 per cent respectively.

On the other hand, the value of the allotted treasury bills amounted to 40.7 million rials, for a maturity period of 364 days. The average accepted price reached 95.175 rials for every 100 rials, and the minimum accepted price arrived at 95.150 rials per 100 rials. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 4.83782 per cent and 5.08307 per cent , respectively.

Treasury bills are short-term highly secured financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance, and they provide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. The Central Bank of Oman acts as the issue manager and provides the added advantage of ready liquidity through discounting and repurchase facilities (repo).