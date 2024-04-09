Rogers Collaborates With Cablelabs To Develop Industry-Leading Network Technology For Canadians

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CableLabs North will advance 5G and 10G network research to bring customers seamless connectivity and drive innovation

CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is collaborating with CableLabs to bring the world's best technology to Canadians.



Located in Calgary at Rogers Barlow campus, CableLabs will be deepening its expertise in Canada through“CableLabs North,” bringing together global industry partners and Rogers technologists to collaborate on network technology solutions. Together, the teams will develop new innovative applications and provide customers seamless connections in and out of the home or workplace.

“As the largest operator of coast-to-coast wireless and wireline networks in Canada, we are proud to invest in research and bring the next frontier of networks to Canadians,” said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers.“CableLabs North will be on the forefront of innovation, bringing together the best and brightest minds from around the world to collaborate on the future of network technology and deliver a more seamless experience to Canadians.”

CableLabs North will develop technology to deliver 5G using cable network infrastructure to bring customers even faster speeds and more capacity. Other areas of focus for Rogers include its rollout of 10G, the future of cable internet that will bring multi-gigabit speeds up to 10 times faster than today with enhanced reliability and ultra-low latency.

“CableLabs is excited to work closely with Rogers to make 'CableLabs North' a reality. The value of this deep collaboration cannot be overstated as it will offer an opportunity to engage with innovators at Rogers on initiatives that will transform our industry,” said Mark Bridges, Chief Technology Officer, CableLabs.

For over 30 years, CableLabs has been a world-leader in future-forward R&D, bringing together industry leaders, including Comcast, Charter, Cox, J:Com and Vodafone, to share knowledge and develop scalable network standards and technology. The organization has developed technology and over 800 patents that help deliver faster speeds and more reliability on cable networks to meet consumers' evolving expectations.

Today's announcement is part of Rogers ongoing commitment to bring global innovation and the best networks to Canadians. Last year, Rogers closed its transformative merger with Shaw, bringing together Canada's largest and best 5G network with a national coast-to-coast wireline company with fibre-powered internet available to over 60% of Canadian households.

About Rogers

Rogers is Canada's leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers .

For further information:

1-844-226-1338

...